EPWORTH, Iowa – “Thanksgiving Blessing Bags,” free meals for area families, will be available families, will be available through a partnership between Western Dubuque High School's Service Day and the Live Like Jack and Resources Unite organizations.
Donations are sought to complete the meals, including canned vegetables, boxed mashed potatoes, gravy mixes or jars, boxed desert mixes, stuffing and cash.
Donations may be sent to school with students through Wednesday, Nov. 11, or dropped off at Western Dubuque High School, Drexler Middle School, and the elementary schools in Farley, Epworth and Dyersville.
Businesses with donation boxes include Silkers, Epworth; Fareway, Peosta; Main Street Market, Holy Cross; Cousin's, Cascade; and Greenwood's, Farley.
Meals will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 18-25, at Resources Unite, 1900 JFK Road.