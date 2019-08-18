MONTICELLO, Iowa — A destructive insect responsible for killing millions of trees so far has been found in Jones County.
Emerald ash borer also recently was confirmed in Chickasaw and Franklin counties, meaning that the pest has been confirmed in 69 of the state’s 99 counties, according to a press release. In Jones County, the insect has been confirmed in the Anamosa area, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The adult emerald ash borer is a metallic-green beetle measuring about one-half inch long and one-eighth inch wide. The female beetles lay eggs on the bark of ash trees. The eggs hatch and the larvae bore underneath the bark, inhibiting the trees’ ability to transfer water and nutrients. Trees attacked by the insect usually die in two to four years.
The bugs are native to Asia and were first reported in the U.S. in Michigan in 2002. They first were found in Iowa in 2010.
They were confirmed in Dubuque County in 2015, in Clayton and Jackson counties in Iowa in 2017 and in Delaware County in 2018.
Infestations also have been confirmed in Jo Daviess County in Illinois and in Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin.