GALENA, Ill. – Galena’s annual ChalkFest will be held next month.
The chalk-drawing competition will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 24 in the parking lot of Galena Center for the Arts, 971 Gear St.
The competition is open to individuals and teams of up to four people. Space is limited and registration is $20 per individual or team. The entry fee includes a box of chalk.
Attendance for viewers is free. Donations are appreciated.
John Soukoup will be the featured artist at the event.
The event also includes live music, a kids’ drawing zone and food and drink available for purchase.
Visit https://bit.ly/3MBS0m4 for more information or to register.
