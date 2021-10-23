Sorry, an error occurred.
SEYMOUR, Wis. — One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash Friday in Seymour, Wisconsin.
Dana S. Kraus, 41, of Darlington, reported minor injuries, according to a Lafayette County Sheriff's Office new release.
The crash occurred at about 12:32 p.m. Friday on County Road O. Kraus was traveling northbound when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a bridge.
