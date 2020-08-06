The Dubuque County Board of Health voted Wednesday night to recommend a county mask mandate be issued by county supervisors.
This followed the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors choosing not to move on a recommendation that masks be worn during events on county property or sponsored by the county, at a meeting on Monday. That decision was informed by Board of Health Vice Chairwoman Diane Pape-Freiburger's insistence that the softer recommendation did not reflect the intent of members of her board.
Board of Health Chairman Tom Bechen had questioned the board's legal authority to mandate mark wearing, which led to his softening the language.
"We can issue a proclamation like we did with guidance on county property or county or city-sponsored events," he said. "But any ordinance or resolution would have to be issued by the City Council or Board of Supervisors."
Bechen said he had reached out to County Attorney C.J. May III on the matter to get his opinion. But, May has been ill of late and had not responded with a decision.
Board Member Tim Daly, though, referenced a statement from Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness, which said a mandate approved by a board of health could then be approved by their board of supervisors, then enforced.
Pape-Freiburger, said she thought it not only in the board's authority, but their responsibility to recommend such a mandate.
"We’re appointed to look at the health and well-being of our community," she said.
She moved that people in unincorporated areas of the county — so as not to trespass on city governments' jurisdictions — be required to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth when in public. This rule would be in place, potentially, until the county sees a 25% decrease in COVID-19 positivity rate for 14 days, or until there is no pandemic.
This is not the exact language which could appear before the supervisors for a vote. Pape-Freiburger's motion also created an ad hoc committee to craft the specific language, scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Friday via Zoom.
The motion was seconded by Dr. Bobby Koneru — board member and oncologist, also serving as the county's medical liaison during the pandemic — and approved unanimously.
That included the two board members — Katie Jones and Corey Young — who had just officially joined the board earlier in the meeting. Bechen voted in favor, too, in the end, pinning his approval on the move's legality.
Dubuque County Supervisor Ann McDonough, though, cast some doubt on the measure during public comment.
"You need to get the county attorney involved," she said. "(Iowa Rep.) Chuck Isenhart pointed out that in the law, before you take the action you took tonight, you have to hold a public hearing and hear from the public about how they feel. You need to open it up to public input. And the mayors of the 20 cities that are not Dubuque are not as in-step with you on this."
McDonough did say, though, that she appreciated what the board was trying to do.