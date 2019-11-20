PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A shed in rural Platteville was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning, with the damage estimated at $75,000 to $85,000.
The Platteville Fire Department responded to a call for service at 29700 Center Drive Road at about 9:45 a.m., assisted by the Belmont and Cuba City fire departments, which hauled water.
Ultimately, the 35-by-50-foot structure was a total loss, but no injuries were reported.
The property is owned by James and Janice Bottomley, according to Lafayette County records.
Platteville Fire Chief Ryan Simmons said the fire started due to an electrical short in a battery charger that was affixed to a vehicle.
Fire crews were on scene for about four hours.