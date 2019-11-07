PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Tri-State Tourism Council will host a fall workshop from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 21.
Drew Nussbaum, regional tourism specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, will lead the free event, which provides networking opportunities and strategies for improving customer service, according to a press release.
The workshop will occur at the lower level of Wisconsin Bank and Trust, 10 Keystone Parkway in Platteville.
The council seeks to market Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin attractions to potential visitors to generate longer and more extensive stays in the tri-state region.