Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — State officials announced Monday that a horse in Crawford County has died after contracting the West Nile virus.
It is the first confirmed case of the virus in a horse in the state since 2018, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
A press release states that the horse was “an unvaccinated, 9-year-old, crossbred Belgian/Standardbred gelding.” It does not specify where in Crawford County the horse was located.
The mosquito-borne virus can cause a range of symptoms in horses and is fatal in 30% to 40% of horses that show symptoms, the release states.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.