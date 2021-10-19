PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — State officials announced Monday that a horse in Crawford County has died after contracting the West Nile virus.

It is the first confirmed case of the virus in a horse in the state since 2018, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

A press release states that the horse was “an unvaccinated, 9-year-old, crossbred Belgian/Standardbred gelding.” It does not specify where in Crawford County the horse was located.

The mosquito-borne virus can cause a range of symptoms in horses and is fatal in 30% to 40% of horses that show symptoms, the release states.

