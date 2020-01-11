PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville’s new city manager officially took the helm of city administrative functions this week.
Adam Ruechel is beginning the process of integrating himself into the civic life of his new home.
“It’s been great to meet the staff,” he said. “The first two weeks here are setting up meetings with the department heads and spending the day with them and learning about their roles.”
Ruechel relocated to Platteville from the Village of Marshall, where he served as village administrator for about two and a half years.
This year, Ruechel will oversee the creation of Platteville’s 2021 budget and determine the process for updating the city’s strategic plan.
“A lot of it, too, is working with the staff and (making) sure a lot of strategic goals that we put in place we’re continuing to work on,” he said.
Ruechel also anticipates reviewing the city’s vendor agreements and evaluating whether the city needs to issue new requests for proposals.
He is excited to explore additional opportunities for collaboration with city partners, including the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and Platteville Area Industrial Development Corp.
“Having a major university is an interesting aspect that needs to be explored,” Ruechel said.
Kathy Kopp, executive director of Platteville Regional Chamber, said her organization’s board of directors will meet with Ruechel in the coming weeks. As the city manager, Ruechel is an ex-officio member of the board.
“It’s always exciting when there is a new person in that seat because a lot of times there are some different views and different goals and we like to see how the chamber can fit in that,” Kopp said. “As the business organization in the community, we feel very strongly that a community is as strong as its businesses are.”
Platteville Common Council President Barb Daus said elected officials likewise are excited.
“He comes with a lot of enthusiasm and energy, and in order to move our city and our region forward, we need that kind of energy and enthusiasm and new ideas,” she said.
Daus said council members do not have a preconceived agenda for Ruechel, but they will continue to work through the city’s 2020 goals that were adopted prior to his arrival.
Ruechel, who was hired after council members interviewed three finalists, is serving under an at-will contract, earning an annual salary of $107,000.
Before his time in Marshall, he was the assistant to the village administrator in Hobart and worked in the private sector in financial and workforce management analysis.
He holds bachelor’s degrees in accounting and public administration from Rasmussen College and a bachelor’s in political science from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
Ruechel said he was drawn to Platteville by its revitalized downtown district and proximity to the university.
His wife, Jeni, and three children will relocate to the city in March.
Platteville’s previous city manager, Karen Kurt, departed the position in August after accepting a job in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Ruechel intends to meet with her as part of his orientation.