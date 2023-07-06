DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Authorities said a man stabbed holes into a bedroom door during an assault on his girlfriend.
Terry J. Harris, 39, of Dyersville, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with domestic assault with display or use of a weapon, domestic assault impeding air flow, obstruction of emergency communication and fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was taken into custody June 24 and made his initial appearance at the Dubuque County Courthouse on Wednesday.
Court documents state that Dyersville police responded to Harris’ residence at about 3:15 a.m. June 24 for a report of a disturbance involving a knife.
Recommended for you
Harris let officers into the residence and reported that he had been stabbed by his girlfriend, Tiffany Pehrson, 37, of the same address. Documents state that Harris had a 1-inch laceration to his right hand.
“The door to Pehrson’s room had blood spatter and two gaping puncture holes through the wood door,” documents state. “A black broken kitchen knife handle was located in the hallway outside Pehrson’s room.”
Pehrson was in the bedroom with “numerous scratches and redness” on her neck and right shoulder area, documents state.
Pehrson told police she and Harris were arguing when Harris began to choke her, documents state. Pehrson attempted to call 911, but Harris threw the phone down.
“Pehrson was able to get into her bedroom downstairs and barricade herself against the door as Harris punched and eventually used a kitchen butcher knife to stab through the door twice,” documents state. “On Harris’ second attempt at stabbing through the black plastic knife handle broke, which appeared to cause his hand to slide up the knife, thus cutting his right webbing of his hand.”