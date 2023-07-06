DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Authorities said a man stabbed holes into a bedroom door during an assault on his girlfriend.

Terry J. Harris, 39, of Dyersville, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with domestic assault with display or use of a weapon, domestic assault impeding air flow, obstruction of emergency communication and fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was taken into custody June 24 and made his initial appearance at the Dubuque County Courthouse on Wednesday.

