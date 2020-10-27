DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Lafayette County employees would not receive a pay increase next year and would have to pay more for health insurance under the proposed 2021 budget.
Proposed expenses ring in at more than $9.2 million, up from more than $8.1 million this year.
County Supervisors were able to cut health insurance costs to $200,000 last month when they approved decreasing the amount the county pays from 88% to 84%.
Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County would contribute $50,000 to the county to help reduce the tax levy.
Other cost increases will include $100,000 for the sheriff’s department due to a negotiated wage increase agreed in the Wisconsin Professional Police Association contract with sheriff’s deputies.
The department also could have increased jail costs, additional part-time staff hours and additional mental health costs, in addition to costs to maintain the department’s information systems.
The Information Technology Department would see an increase of more than $90,000 due to updated technology, license requirements and adding a 60% position.
County library aid would be increased to more than $60,000, a correction from last year’s budget and an increase in cost.
The county will hold a budget hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the Lafayette County Multipurpose Building.