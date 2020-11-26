EDGEWOOD, Iowa — A recent work session of the Edgewood-Colesburg Community School Board focused on potentially sharing positions with Clayton Ridge Community School District.
Officials from the two districts have talked about the possibility of sharing several positions, including superintendent, human resources director, business manager, transportation director and curriculum coordinator.
Currently, Edgewood-Colesburg shares a business manager, human resource director and transportation director with Central Community School District in Elkader. A move to share with Clayton Ridge potentially could begin with other positions, eventually adding the other three when the agreements with Central expire.
At the heart of the discussion during the work session was the future of Edgewood-Colesburg Superintendent Rob Busch, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
While no formal action was taken, a straw poll showed board President Dan Venteicher, Vice President Tammy Kirby and Board Members Jeff Hoeger and Matt Elliot in support of renewing Busch’s contract, while Board Member Bob Schilling supported a sharing agreement using Clayton Ridge Superintendent Shane Wahls beginning next fall.
Schilling said a shared superintendent could save the district $75,000 annually, adding that by waiting two years to share, Ed-Co potentially would lose $150,000.
“That’s four and a half teachers, one and a half buses and a complete remodel of the library,” he said.
While recognizing the cost savings to the district, several board members shared concerns of beginning such an arrangement next fall, citing the unknowns of COVID-19 and not having enough time to gather community input on a shared superintendent proposal.
Board members said Busch is loyal to the district and noted that he pitches in to help wherever needed.
“He also leads by example and is a very nice guy,” Hoeger said.
Kirby added, “This is a difficult position to be in. It’s easy to focus on the cost savings, but there are lots of things that can’t be quantified simply in dollars.”
The inclination by the board to retain Busch changes the timeline of sharing with Clayton Ridge.
“I think it’s in the best interest of our district and for our students to start small when it comes to sharing with Clayton Ridge,” Hoeger said. “Let’s try to find something we can build networks with them.”
While the Clayton Ridge school board indicated a willingness to work with any timeline Edgewood-Colesburg presented, the unknown of when sharing could begin was a concern for Elliot.
“This is my biggest fear, that it’s really the first opportunity we have really had to share,” he said. “What if we lose this opportunity?”
Venteicher responded, “My impression from our last meeting with Clayton Ridge is that they are willing to wait. I think if we had a clear plan for them, they will honor that, and it would get us on the same page.”