Area experts and residents in Dubuque had different takes on the federal student loan debt forgiveness plan announced by President Joe Biden last week.
Biden’s plan cancels $10,000 per borrower and another $10,000 for Pell Grant recipients, for those who earn less than $125,000 per year or $250,000 per household. More than 20 million people will be eligible to erase their federal student debt entirely, and 23 million more could see it reduced, the administration said.
Biden’s plan came with a separate proposal that aims to lower federal student debt payments in the future. The proposed regulation would create a new repayment plan with monthly payments capped at no more than 5% of a borrower’s discretionary income, down from 10% in similar existing plans.
Supporters of Biden’s announcement were easy to find, eager to talk and, often, beneficiaries of the forgiveness.
“It would take a good chunk off — at least half,” said Abby Palmer, a recent college graduate who now has a sales position at Hotel Julien Dubuque. “It is a relief that they are going to forgive some of it because it was always stressful in school.”
Clarke University Director of Financial Aid Robert Hoover also said the forgiveness would help free graduates weighed down by debt for years, even decades after graduating.
“It will impact people differently, but it feels like a good step in the right direction to help students, graduates and parents, who may be handicapped or handcuffed by the debt,” he said. “For some, it may wipe out what they’ve been working to pay off, release those restrictions and give them some mobility, some options.”
Biden said 45% of qualifying borrowers will have debt wiped out by the measure, while 55% still will have debt. And while the upper limit for forgiveness is $125,000 in annual income for individuals and $250,000 for couples, 87% of the debt forgiven would go to people making $75,000 or less.
Economist Eric Munshower, a professor at University of Dubuque, was more critical of the move, saying the forgiveness still went to people with higher income and higher-level job prospects.
“Your average college graduate just makes notably more money over their lifetime than the noncollege graduate,” he said. “So, it’s kind of a weird subsidy to have, although there are plenty of weird subsidies out there that benefit wealthier people.”
Munshower acknowledged that people graduating college in the past decade had accumulated far more debt than in generations prior.
“There is a lot of evidence that suggests that the amount of debt a segment of young people carry is notably higher than it has been for a percentage of household income,” he said.
For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Social, Economic and Housing Statistics Division, people with student loan debt — across all other demographic groups — are more likely to have non-equity-generating debt, such as a credit card, than those without student debt. They also are less likely to have equity-generating debt, such as a home loan.
Munshower said that fact does not necessarily outweigh others.
“The problem is the debt you’re forgiving is a debt that allowed them to acquire a notably higher standard of living,” he said. “So you’re saying one kind of debt acquisition is inherently better or more socially virtuous than another type of debt acquisition.”
Terry McCombs, of Sterling, Ill., was in Dubuque for work for his sales job Friday afternoon and called Biden’s move political and unfair.
“I have a lot of credit card debt. Let’s worry about that, for a change, before moving on to this,” he said. “You have people making good money getting debt forgiven when there are poor people who need it more.”
Rural Dubuque County resident Keith Simmons never graduated from college but still had to pay off debt from attending. He disagreed when his girlfriend — who did not wish to be named and quoted in this story — supported Biden’s move.
“It’s just a little hard to swallow after I just paid mine off and don’t have the degree,” Simmons said. “Maybe I should have just waited for this.”
Simmons also said his father had paid the required amount on his student loans for decades and now has more debt than when he started, due to compounding interest.
Nicole Link is also on the sales team at Hotel Julien Dubuque. The $10,000 promised would cover the remainder of the loans of her and her husband. She supports the move.
“I can see where people have that jealousy factor,” she said. “But everything has its time. Everything starts at some point. They’re just going to not help people because someone else might be mad about it? Why not wait another 20 years then?”
Donna Loewen is coordinator of Dubuque College Access Network and has paid off loans herself.
“I had student loans when I attended college back in the day, and paid them back,” she said. “But it was a lot simpler back then. My loan was a low-interest loan. It was at $100 a month for many years. So, I am all for it.”
Loewen said the threat of crippling student loan debt has kept people from applying to college for years.
“Eventual student debt is an obstacle to many, especially of low income,” she said. “It has prompted many students who might have been advised to pursue college for whatever their aspirations were, to succumb to the allure of earning right out of high school when, heaven knows, we have so many positions to be filled.”
In the end, Munshower said the policy would have been more clearly beneficial if it had been targeted to lower-income debtors.
“Because when you’re talking about people whose personal income is $30,000 or $40,000, they’re much more likely to stay in long-term debt than is someone making $120,000 a year,” he said. “A 30-year-old making $120,000 ... they are in the top 5% to 7% of income levels for their age.”
The debt forgiveness program will be rolled out with an online portal through which qualifying recipients can apply, according to Biden’s administration.
But critics across the political spectrum questioned whether Biden has authority for the move, and legal challenges are virtually certain.
Biden also extended a pause on federal student loan payments for what he called the “final time.” The pause is now set to run through the end of the year, with repayments to restart in January.
