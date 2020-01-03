The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s
departments reported:
- Derek A. Wilkins, 32, a resident of the Hillcrest Family Services residential care facility at 1160 Seippel Road, was arrested at about 12:15 a.m. Thursday on a charge of assault with injury. Court documents state that he assaulted another resident, Mark A. Thompson, 38.
- Emily K. Shire, 27, of 2548 Jackson St., reported $500 worth of damage to her vehicle while it was parked in the 2100 block of White Street between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
- Uncle Ike’s Music, 4989 Radford Court, reported a burglary at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday with $500 worth of criminal damage to a glass window and the theft of at least one guitar, worth $120.