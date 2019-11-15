Little River Band
Today, Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
7 p.m. Little River Band is the legendary classic rock group behind hits such as “Lonesome Loser,” “Lady” and “Reminiscing.” Opening act is Blue Mississippi. Ticket prices start at $35, plus fees. More info: fiveflagscenter.com
Winter Farmers Market
Saturday, Roshek Building Lobby, 700 Locust St.
9 a.m. to noon. Homemade and baked goods, plus meat, cheese, eggs and vegetables. Free parking in the U.S. Bank parking lot at West Sixth and Locust streets, and on-street and ramp parking also available. More info: WinterMarketDBQ.com
Dubuque Polar Plunge
Saturday, Schmitt Harbor Boat Ramp,
2210 Chaplin Schmitt Drive
Registration and check-in from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Plunge kicks off at 11 a.m. with a post-party immediately following. Costumes encouraged for this signature fundraiser for the Special Olympics. You don’t have to plunge to watch, but you can always sponsor a plunger. More info: https://bit.ly/2QnsTYL
Fall Into The Holiday Shopping Event
Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds,
14569 Old Highway Road
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 75 vendors offering items including crafts, clothing, holiday decor, bath and body items, and children’s toys. The bar and food stand will be open. Admission is $1 at the door for attendees who are at least 12 years old. More info: dbqfair.com