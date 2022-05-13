A new Dubuque memorial will pay homage to an unsung hero of the American Revolution.
The memorial honoring Jean Marie Cardinal is being installed along the Mississippi Riverwalk near Stone Cliff Winery. The Iowa Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution will dedicate the memorial at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 14. The public is invited to attend.
Known as the “Paul Revere of Iowa,” Jean Marie Cardinal’s importance to the Dubuque region, and to the American Revolution, long has been overlooked, said Randy Lyon, project director for the memorial and an SAR member.
“His family goes back to 1619 in this area, before Julien Dubuque,” Lyon said. “He was one of these individuals who traveled in and out of the area mining lead, trapping, whatever he could do that would get him a few dollars.”
Cardinal was mining in the Catfish Creek area in March 1780 when the British attacked the mine. He escaped and paddled down the Mississippi River for days to warn Fort San Carlos, near St. Louis, that the British were on the move.
In May, the fort and the City of St. Louis were defended and the British were defeated. It is considered the westernmost battle of the American Revolution. Cardinal was mortally wounded during the fight.
“Everybody wanted control of the Mississippi River,” Lyon said. “If the British controlled the river, it would’ve stopped westward expansion. The defeat of the British at St. Louis really stamped out all British hope.”
Karla Wright, regent of Des Moines’ Jean Marie Cardinell Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, will be attending the ceremony with several other DAR members. The chapter uses the French spelling of Cardinal’s name.
“We were specifically invited because our chapter name is Jean Marie Cardinell,” she said. “... It has been the chapter name since we were organized in 1941.”
It is believed that Cardinal lived off and on in the area that would become Dubuque between 1763 and 1780 and that he married a Pawnee woman. When Julien Dubuque came to the area, he found roads constructed and mines already opened, which area natives attributed to Cardinal.
Lyon worked on having the sign made for three months and was awarded an AARP Community Challenge Grant to help pay for the project.
“I joined the SAR and said, ‘We don’t have a memorial to this man who is part of the American Revolution story,” he said.
Besides the Jean Marie Cardinell Chapter of DAR and the Iowa Chapter of SAR, other organizations taking part in the ceremony include the American Legion, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War and a group of War of 1812 reenactors.
In Des Moines, a stained-glass window at St. Ambrose Cathedral depicts Cardinal’s death at the hands of a Native American, a British ally.
“We say in our chapter that he gave his life fighting for liberty,” Wright said.
Lyon said that, as an Iowa resident, Cardinal is one of a kind.
“As an Iowan, he’s the only one known to give his life for American independence,” he said.