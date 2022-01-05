Dubuque Community School Board members this week disagreed about whether to tweak their current masking policy but opted to receive regular updates on the status of COVID-19 in the district.
Board members discussed various aspects of the pandemic and whether they thought changes to the current masking policy were needed during a Tuesday meeting of their Educational Programs/Policy Committee.
No votes were taken on the matter, but board members generally agreed to receive monthly updates on the pandemic, and members asked Superintendent Stan Rheingans to gather information about other districts with similar masking policies and how those practices are working.
“More data is better so we’re not just going based on emotions and the few people that we listen to here and there, and then we can all come and say yes, we all value this,” Board Member Anderson Sainci said.
Rheingans on Tuesday presented board members with the latest data on COVID-19 in the district and how the masking policy approved by board members in October has played out so far.
Under the district’s current policy, masks are required in any school building when the positivity rate among students and staff there reaches 3% or higher. Masks no longer are required at a school when its positivity rate drops below the 3% threshold.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 78 active, positive COVID-19 cases among district students, and another 39 among staff. The highest positivity rate at a school campus was Audubon Elementary School, at 2.07%, with six total cases.
Since board members approved the current mask policy, seven campuses have had to implement a masking requirement. The longest number of consecutive days a school has had to require masks so far was four days. In some cases, a school would have a mask mandate in place that would go away and then be reinstated after a day or two.
School Board Member Nancy Bradley suggested board members look at the length of time masks are required when the threshold is met. She said she didn’t think going back and forth between requiring and not requiring masks was good for students, staff or parents.
Board Member Katie Jones noted that Western Dubuque Community School District’s masking policy keeps a mandate in place for at least five calendar days once a building reaches a 3% positivity rate and is expected to remain there for two or more days.
She said it doesn’t make sense to switch daily between requiring and not requiring masks, and that lengthening the time over which masks are required would keep more kids in school.
“It’s a form of mitigation that’s been proven effective,” she said.
Sainci, however, said he likes the balance of the district’s current policy, noting that COVID-19 tests and vaccines are widely available and that he didn’t think the mental and physical impacts masks have on people have been part of the board’s conversations.
“There are people on both sides who feel different ways about this,” he said. “We owe it to the citizens to find common ground and to be able to articulate what that means as a board.”
Board President Kate Parks said she thought it would be helpful if the board regularly received updates on the pandemic so they can discuss how they will respond.
Board members generally agreed to keep the item on their committee agendas going forward. They also asked Rheingans to collect additional data ahead of next month’s committee meeting on how mask mandates are working in other districts with policies similar to Dubuque’s.
Board Vice President Lisa Wittman said she did not want to see board members rushing into any changes — and she doesn’t think the policy needs to be tweaked — but that she did like the idea of having regular discussions.
“I like the idea of talking about this like we are every month,” she said.