Nine small airports in the Telegraph Herald coverage area are slated to receive a total of $220,000 in federal relief funds. 

The funding comes via a recent $2 trillion stimulus bill. Dubuque Regional Airport also is slated to receive $1.2 million in funding. 

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the small local airports receiving funding and their amounts are:

Iowa

  • Manchester Municipal Airport: $20,000
  • Maquoketa Municipal Airport: $20,000
  • Monticello Regional Airport: $30,000

Illinois

  • Tri-Township Airport (Savanna, Ill.): $20,000

Wisconsin

  • Boscobel Airport: $30,000
  • Lancaster Municipal Airport: $20,000
  • Iowa County Airport (Mineral Point, Wis.): $30,000
  • Platteville Municipal Airport: $30,000
  • Prairie Du Chien Municipal Airport: $20,000