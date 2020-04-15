Nine small airports in the Telegraph Herald coverage area are slated to receive a total of $220,000 in federal relief funds.
The funding comes via a recent $2 trillion stimulus bill. Dubuque Regional Airport also is slated to receive $1.2 million in funding.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the small local airports receiving funding and their amounts are:
Iowa
- Manchester Municipal Airport: $20,000
- Maquoketa Municipal Airport: $20,000
- Monticello Regional Airport: $30,000
Illinois
- Tri-Township Airport (Savanna, Ill.): $20,000
Wisconsin
- Boscobel Airport: $30,000
- Lancaster Municipal Airport: $20,000
- Iowa County Airport (Mineral Point, Wis.): $30,000
- Platteville Municipal Airport: $30,000
- Prairie Du Chien Municipal Airport: $20,000