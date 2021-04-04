An upcoming event in Dubuque will put a focus on taking a stand against sexual violence.
The annual Tri-College Take Back the Night will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, at Allison-Henderson Park, 1500 Loras Blvd. The event is coordinated by University of Dubuque, Loras College, Clarke University and Riverview Center. UD is serving as the host for this year’s event.
The local Take Back the Night event will include speakers from the three colleges and Riverview Center, and survivors of sexual violence will have the chance to speak about their experiences, according to a press release.