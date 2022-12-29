Area residents young and old, Black and White, strolled around the Multicultural Family Center in Dubuque on Wednesday night, chewing short ribs and corn bread.
The music of Whitney Houston, Drake, Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar played on speakers, while Motown and Michael Jackson music videos played in a dimmed office where kids ran with abandon. Tables laid with kente cloth runners sat under the Christmas ornaments still hanging from the ceiling.
On glass office windows in the rear of the room, block letters in red, black and green spelled out the holiday being celebrated, almost: KW-NZAA (the first “A” kept falling off the glass).
Kwanzaa is a weeklong annual pan-African celebration created by Black Power activist Maulana Karenga and first celebrated in California in 1966. During Kwanzaa, observers light one candle in a kinara — a candleholder — per day and share libations to honor one’s ancestors, among other traditions.
Contrary to popular belief, it is not a religious holiday. Yindra Dixon, member of the city’s Equity and Human Rights Commission, compared it to other holidays that originated in ethnic and immigrant communities in the U.S., like St. Patrick’s Day.
“A lot of African Americans aren’t aware of the Kwanzaa celebration and the message behind it,” said MFC Board Member Claudette Bees. “The goal of the Multicultural Family Center, whatever the culture, is to enlighten people to the various cultures in our community.”
Kwanzaa has been celebrated at the center in the past under the direction of former Clarke University Director of Student Life Cammie Dean, but the event fell out of routine after Dean left Dubuque.
Dixon and her family helped bring it back. She and her husband, Alex, who emceed the event, have celebrated Kwanzaa since before their children were born. She said celebrating Kwanzaa is especially important for Black residents in a mostly-White city such as Dubuque.
“It is a time to reinforce that having skin that is darker doesn’t make you different from anyone else,” Yindra Dixon said. “Their Blackness isn’t a hindrance, its something to celebrate.”
In one area of the Multicultural Family Center, kids weaved mini felt mkeka mats and painted wood die cuts molded to resemble adinkra symbols, which stand for principles associated with days of the holiday week such as umoja (unity), kujichagulia (self-determination) and ujamaa (collective economics). Wednesday commemorated ujima, meaning collective work and responsibility.
Jacqueline Hunter, a former MFC director who organized arts and crafts for the event, wore a yellow T-shirt stenciled with “Black Joy is Revolutionary” in red block letters.
Hunter did not celebrate Kwanzaa growing up, but she took it up about 15 years ago and now celebrates it with her family. Joy is central to Kwanzaa for Hunter. Happiness is situational, she said, but joy is finding the best in your situation.
“We spend a lot of time focused on the difficulties of the Black experience in America,” Hunter said. “At the end of the day, the intent is to find joy in the spaces we occupy.”
Unique Jimerson, a mother of three, pushed a kufi – a cap made of kente cloth — onto her youngest child, Quadir, 3, as he wriggled underneath her. A Chicago transplant who has been in Dubuque three years, she has celebrated Kwanzaa since she first learned about it in public school growing up in the North Lawndale neighborhood.
Wednesday morning, in accordance with the spirit of ujima, she had her kids go through their closets and pick out old clothes to donate to Goodwill. The holiday helps her teach her kids important lessons — to not hold onto old things or be selfish.
And for Jimerson, it helps make Dubuque feel a little more like home.
“I’m just finding my way from Chicago,” she said. “Everything I do there I’m trying to do here, so its nice to see this.”
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
