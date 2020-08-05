EAST DUBUQUE, Ill — The parent company of an East Dubuque nitrogen fertilizer facility reported a net loss of $42 million in the second quarter of 2020.
CVR Partners reported net sales of $105 million for the quarter that ended June 30. In the same period of 2019, the company reported a net income of $19 million, with net sales of $138 million, according to a press release.
CEO Mark Pytosh said in a statement that impacts to the agricultural market from the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in lower product pricing. Net losses for the quarter also include a $41 million charge related to goodwill impairment.
Pytosh said record ammonia shipments at the East Dubuque facility was a highlight of the quarter. The facility has a 1,075 ton-per-day ammonia unit and a 1,100 ton-per-day urea ammonium nitrate unit.
CVR will not pay a cash dividend for the quarter, according to the release.