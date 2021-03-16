Notable action taken by Dubuque City Council on Monday included the following:
GIESE MANUFACTURING
Action: City Council members voted x-x on two agenda items to draft amendments to the existing Dubuque Industrial Center Economic Development District Urban Renewal Plan to remove a parcel in the Dubuque Industrial Center West from sub-area B to create a new sub-area in preparation for future development on the property. A public hearing for the amended plan was also scheduled.
Background: Dubuque’s Giese Manufacturing is planning to construct a 30,000 square-foot facility on the parcel under consideration by council members. The structure would house the company’s powder-coating paint line and marks an approximate investment of more than $5 million that is anticipated to create at least 10 new jobs.
City Council members were asked to amend the current urban renewal plan in order to make the project eligible for tax-increment financing benefits, with Monday’s action marking the first of multiple steps that will be taken to finalize an agreement between the City of Dubuque and the company.
What’s next: City Council members will hold a public hearing for the amended urban renewal plan on April 19. If approved, the parcel would be removed from sub-area B, which would allow for the future establishment of a new area.
TABLE MOUND MOBILE HOME PARK
Action: Council members voted x-x to approve a final plat to subdivide a 70-acre parcel located next to Table Mound Mobile Home Park and create two new lots, one of which will be sold to the mobile home park.
Background: Under the final plat, the vacant property, which is currently owned by Royal Oaks Development Corporation, will be divided into an approximately 22-acre lot and a 47.6-acre lot.
The plat application was recommended for approval by Dubuque Zoning Advisory Commission.
What’s next: City documents state the smaller lot will be sold to Table Mound Mobile Home Park, while the larger lot will remain under the same ownership.
FACADE GRANT
Action: City Council members voted x-x to approve a Downtown Rehabilitation Grant Award of $40,000 to assist in funding the creation of apartment units and commercial space at 1043-1053 Main Street.
Background: JTM Properties, LLC, which owns the building at the listed address, intends to create two second-floor apartment units, along with rehabilitating the first-floor to create space for a commercial business.
The grants, which are part of the city’s Downtown Rehabilitation Loan Program, are awarded by the City Council for the rehabilitation of historic buildings in Dubuque’s greater downtown area.
What’s next: Under the grant agreement, the property owner must make façade improvements to the building, including rehabilitation of the building’s doors and windows. Construction on the building must begin by May 1 and be completed by Dec. 31.