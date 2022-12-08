If there’s a central tenet to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque’s range of social services, it’s that the staff tries to do what no one else is doing.
“We are serving organizations that no other organization is serving,” said Executive Director Tracy Morrison. “We pride ourselves on developing programs for people who are falling through the cracks.”
That ethos has led the 91-year-old organization to wade into a lot of issues, including affordable housing, immigration legal aid, jail and prison reentry, and counseling, probably its best-known service.
And, no, you don’t have to be Catholic to benefit from the agency’s services.
One of the nonprofit’s more recent additions is free legal aid for immigrants, a service the agency revamped in response to an influx of unaccompanied minors entering the United States from the southern border and coming as far as Dubuque to be reunited with family members.
“It’s a huge barrier to not have legal assistance because our system is so complicated,” said Ry Meyer, an immigration attorney with Catholic Charities. “(The free aid) kind of blows their mind.”
Catholic Charities hired an immigration attorney in 2016 and currently employs five attorneys and three legal assistants. Demand remains high even years later. According to Morrison, the agency could hire five more attorneys and still not meet demand.
Meanwhile, the jail and prison reentry program offers case management to those recently released or paroled from incarceration.
“When people are being released from jail or prison, many don’t have a home, don’t have a job and really lack support systems,” said Community Outreach Director Stacy Sherman.
Catholic Charities works with county drug courts, parole officers and facilities such as the state correctional facility on Elm Street in Dubuque to connect with people before their release.
The organization also seeks out community members to volunteer as mentors for the recently incarcerated in an attempt to build a broader support network for them. The agency seeks more volunteers for that program.
“It’s really walking alongside them as they try to secure employment, find affordable housing,” Sherman said.
Locally, the agency offers affordable housing for seniors and adults with disabilities who qualify for Section 8 vouchers at Ecumenical Towers; family-oriented, mixed-income housing at Kennedy Park West; and two-bedroom units at Carter Plaza. It also offers rent assistance to residents who don’t necessarily qualify for federal housing benefits but still could use support.
Catholic Charities also continues to offer free counseling services, for which it employs licensed clinicians and social workers, as opposed to peer mentors or more informal support services.
“We really pride ourselves on hiring highly qualified people,” Morrison said.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
