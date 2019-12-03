The City of Manchester will participate in a joint road construction project with Delaware County next year.
The white-topping project is planned for Delaware County D22, also known as East Main Street, from the Manchester city limits to the City of Earlville.
The project will consist of adding six inches of concrete to the existing road. The city will be responsible for the associated costs of the project within its limits on its portion of the roadway, with an estimated price tag of $235,771.
City Manager Tim Vick said the project likely won’t go out to bid until April.