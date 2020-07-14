DARLINGTON, Wis. -- The Lafayette County Fair’s annual livestock auction will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18.
A large screen will be set up in front of the grandstand at the fairgrounds in Darlington, with an image of the fair exhibitor and their animal shown on the screen.
More than 100 animals will be auctioned.
Additionally, the fair — which will take place Wednesday to Sunday, July 15 to 19 — will include three local food vendors on the fairgrounds. Officials said hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer also will be available throughout the fairgrounds.
Two local dirt track racing events will take place on Friday and Saturday, July 17 and 18. There will not be a Sunday night event as “The Gauntlet,” featuring the combine demolition derby, crash cars and trailer races, has been canceled.
There will be no admission charge to attend the fair, and those coming onto the fairgrounds will have to sign a waiver due to the COVID-19 pandemic.