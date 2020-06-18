Dubuque’s drinking water met all state and federal water quality requirements in 2019, the city announced on Tuesday.
The city did not have any drinking-water violations last year, according to a press release.
The complete report on Dubuque’s drinking water is available at cityofdubuque.org/2020waterquality, and printed copies are available at City Hall, Carnegie-Stout Public Library and Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave.
The release states that Dubuque’s Eagle Point Water Plant produces an average of 6.5 million gallons of treated water per day and that water is distributed through more than 325 miles of water mains.