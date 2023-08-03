MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Manchester man was sentenced to five years in prison for driving while intoxicated, and he was also sentenced for an unrelated assault charge.

Kelly E. Berhow, 52, was recently given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Delaware County after pleading guilty to charges of operating while intoxicated — third or subsequent offense and probation revocation. The sentence also involves an unrelated charge of assault, which he was found guilty of during a non-jury trial.

