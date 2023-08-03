MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Manchester man was sentenced to five years in prison for driving while intoxicated, and he was also sentenced for an unrelated assault charge.
Kelly E. Berhow, 52, was recently given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Delaware County after pleading guilty to charges of operating while intoxicated — third or subsequent offense and probation revocation. The sentence also involves an unrelated charge of assault, which he was found guilty of during a non-jury trial.
Berhow was initially charged with assault with intent to commit sexual abuse but was found guilty of the lesser charge during the trial. Iowa District Associate Judge Stephanie Rattenborg presided over the trial and ordered the sentence. Berhow was specifically sentenced to 30 days in jail for the assault charge, but the time will be served concurrently to the five-year prison sentence.
Court documents relating to the assault charge state that police received a report July 14, 2022, from a woman who said a man, later identified as Berhow, came up behind her in a Manchester store and touched her inappropriately.
Documents related to the operating while intoxicated charge state authorities received a report on Jan. 19 that Berhow showed up to his former workplace in Manchester intoxicated before driving away.
Documents say authorities located Berhow, who admitted to drinking that day. Berhow had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.228%, above the legal driving limit in Iowa of 0.08%, documents state.