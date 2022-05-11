Parker Lippstock could have viewed his deteriorating vision — the result of a genetic disorder — as a disadvantage.
Instead, the Dubuque native, who will graduate from Clarke University in Dubuque this weekend, used the challenge as encouragement to channel his lifelong love of art into a career in graphic design.
Lippstock, 22, was born with Marfan syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects connective tissue and has caused several health concerns, including vision problems.
“It is certainly something that if I did not have it, things in my life would be very different,” he said. “But I have learned to grow with it, and it’s something that I feel is part of my identity as a person.”
Lippstock had surgery at age 4 to replace two of his heart valves, but he said the biggest impact of Marfan syndrome on his daily life has been his vision problems. His eyes are three times larger than typical eyes and are at increased risk for conditions such as early glaucoma or damage to the cornea.
“I have one good eye, my right eye,” he said. “My left eye I can kind of see out of a little bit, but not as well and definitely not for reading.”
Lippstock said it is much easier for him to read and write in a digital format, where he can increase the size or contrast of text. This created challenges throughout his time at Clarke, including the need to take many of his tests in a separate setting where he could use a computer.
But his vision problems also helped him discover his love of graphic design as a way to bring his passion for art into a medium he easily could use. He has relished the chance to explore areas such as video production, animation and web design at Clarke. He also was involved with Tenth Muse, the university’s literary magazine, as a publication designer.
Eric Wold, associate professor of graphic design at Clarke, said Lippstock is a “deeply committed” student whose diverse skill set in fields such as coding and 3D modeling will serve him well as he launches a career.
“He’s always working above and beyond, and more importantly, he is selfless in his ability to help others,” Wold said. “He’s constantly providing constructive feedback for his peers, as well as serving as an inspiration and setting the bar in class many times.”
Lippstock is working as a web design intern at Cottingham & Butler in Dubuque and hopes to pursue a career in that field after graduation.
His advice to incoming college students, particularly art and design students, is to stick with it.
“It’s going to be tough,” he said. “Art and design is not as easy as many people think. It takes a lot of practice, and it takes a lot of knowledge. But it’s a very fun experience and a very rewarding experience when you really give it the time it needs.”