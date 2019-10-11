Two more votes were recorded Thursday when election officials canvassed and certified the results of Tuesday’s Dubuque City Council primary election, but they did not impact the two candidates with the closest totals.
Brad Cavanagh picked up both votes, boosting his total 497 in the Ward 4 race. But he already easily had the most in that primary race. Jay Schiesl garnered the second-most, with 114 votes, while Antonino “Nino” Erba got 18.
As the top two vote-getters, Cavanagh and Schiesl advanced to the Nov. 5 general election. Incumbent Jake Rios did not run for re-election.
In Ward 3, top vote-getter Danny Sprank’s total remained at 325. Tuesday’s unofficial results had Phil Atkinson besting Angie Ma by just five votes — 98 to 93 — and those totals were unchanged.
Because the difference between Atkinson and Ma was within 1% of the votes cast in the race, she has until 5 p.m. today to request a recount without having to pay a bond, but she told the Telegraph Herald on Wednesday that she would not request a recount.
Thus, Sprank and Atkinson move on to the general election.
Two other City Council seats also will be on ballots on Nov. 5, and early voting has started for city residents in Ward 1 and 2.
Ballots for residents of Ward 3 and Ward 4 should be available by Friday, Oct. 18, said Dubuque County Deputy Commissioner of Elections Jenny Hillary.