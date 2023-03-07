Of the hundreds of bills the Iowa Legislature advanced ahead of Friday’s deadline, some were shepherded by eastern Iowa lawmakers and others would particularly impact area communities.
The first “funnel” deadline for bills to be advanced out of committees in their home chamber passed on Friday, after a jam-packed week of subcommittee and committee work as bill sponsors raced the clock to have them considered this year. Tax and spending bills can be considered at any time. But the only policy bills that have a chance are those that made this deadline, unless Republican leaders decide to revive them later on.
Some of those that made the deadline were supported by lawmakers representing some of Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque or Jackson counties and echoed discussions occurring in their districts.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, chairs the House Commerce Committee. She introduced a study bill that put limits on local government efforts to get local companies to record and reduce energy usage — on Feb. 28, two days after reading of the City of Dubuque’s plans to explore such a program. That bill advanced out of House Commerce on Thursday.
“They’re not doing it with private businesses yet, but it could happen,” Lundgren told the Telegraph Herald. “I feel really strongly that we need to make sure that we’re not pricing our businesses out of operating in our state and operating in our cities. We’ve got a lot of historic buildings in Dubuque and here in Des Moines and all over. If (owners) have to replace hundreds of windows or participate in energy efficiency programs that they can’t do all at one time, that can add a huge expense that people aren’t expecting.”
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, sat in on House Commerce partly to watch that bill. He said afterward that the bill was rushed through unduly.
“The bill refers to cities ‘compelling’ businesses,” he said. “I don’t think that’s where any city I know of is necessarily going. So it’s kind of a straw man they’re trying to knock down.”
Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, also introduced bills up to the last moment. She was still waiting Feb. 28 for bills to be drafted and released by the Legislative Services Agency. One bill she introduced and succeeded in getting advanced would bolster robotics education in Iowa.
“As a former robotics coach myself, I know how important it is for these kids to be at the forefront of the jobs of the future,” she told the Telegraph Herald.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said she was excited to see the bill advance, having introduced similar legislation in previous sessions.
Other area Republicans had attempted to advance another bill that Jochum had previously introduced. Jochum had filed a bill — after the deaths of three Dubuque teens in a high-speed car crash last summer — to incentivize parents’ installation of speed governors in teens’ automobiles.
Iowa Sens. Michael Klimesh, R-Spillville — who represents Clayton County and Holy Cross in Dubuque County — and Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, co-sponsored a version of the bill that advanced out of a Senate Transportation subcommittee, but it did not make it through the full committee as required.
Koelker succeeded in getting a bill advanced that had not in previous sessions — one to allow local governments to form port authorities together to benefit navigable waters. Koelker said she was able to get Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, onboard with the bill this year, which proved enough to navigate an organized opposition to the bill.
“There were groups against it — Iowans for Prosperity was against it and the (Iowa) Farm Bureau,” she said. “But I think this will help economic development and encourage regionalism.”
The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce also supported the bill in a subcommittee.
As committee chair, Lundgren also introduced a bill to give community credit unions — such as Dupaco and DuTrac, based in Dubuque — more of the protections and regulatory exceptions already afforded to banks in Iowa. She said the bill was strongly opposed by the banking industry.
The bill allows credit unions to compensate members of their board of directors, requires many to hold regular board meetings and allows for them to create a means to expel a member, among other allowances. The bill made it through the funnel after the Commerce Committee voted in favor.
“A lot has changed since Dupaco was just for the Pack (Dubuque Packing Company) and DuTrac was just for (John) Deere,” Lundgren said. “We needed change. I reminded the banks that we just gave them significant tax cuts last year, so wasn’t supposed to get fights from them on this. But here it was this year and they showed up fighting it.”
Not every area effort proved fruitful this year. Both Jochum and Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, introduced bills to include protections for manufactured home owners — inspired by an out-of-state company buying Dubuque County manufactured home parks, then rapidly raising rents.
In previous years, area Republicans had joined the Democrats’ efforts — co-sponsoring bills to give them a better chance in their chambers. But this year, no such help materialized, so neither bill was given a subcommittee hearing and they died.
