Staff for U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, will hold upcoming office hours in five area Iowa counties.
The staff members can help with Social Security and Medicare issues, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues and other topics, according to a press release. Ernst will not be present at the events.
The representatives will be available at the following county locations:
- Clayton County: 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 17, Guttenberg Public Library, 603 S. Second St.
- Delaware County: Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, Delaware County Community Center, 200 E. Acers St., Manchester.
- Dubuque County: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, 300 Main St., Dubuque.
- Jackson County: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, Moore Local, 305 S. Riverview St., Bellevue.
- Jones County: 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, June 14, Monticello City Hall Council Chambers, 200 E. First St.