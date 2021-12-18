City of Dubuque staff members propose the development of a plan for future parking and transportation downtown.
City Council members on Monday, Dec. 20, will consider a staff recommendation to seek proposals for a consulting company to assist in developing and implementing a “smart parking and mobility management plan.”
City staff members seek a plan that “documents current and emerging challenges; recommends short-, mid- and long-term solutions; and provides planning level budgets for all recommendations,” according to a city memo. “The consultant will then assist city staff in selecting vendor technology and software systems that implement the solutions recommended in the management plan.”
The estimated cost to hire such a consultant for three years is $250,000 to $325,000.
The newly proposed project follows a three-month pilot program by the city in 2020 that involved the use of “smart parking meters” on more than 100 downtown spaces, providing customers with more payment options and informing city staff when an occupied space’s paid-for time had expired.
While the proposed plan primarily would explore the expansion of advanced parking technology throughout downtown, city Project Manager Steve Sampson Brown said that the initiative also aims to assess the area’s overall future transportation needs.
“We are going to take a big look with a robust group of stakeholders and ask them, ‘How do you plan to travel in the next five to 15 years?” Brown said.
If City Council members approve the solicitation of proposals, the city would seek to hire a consultant in February and have a smart parking and mobility management plan ready to present to the council by May 16. That plan would include proposals for future projects intended to improve parking and transportation efficiency that would require additional funding.
Brown said city staff members would select the projects in the plan by working with the consultant to both examine parking and traffic data. They also will talk to key stakeholders downtown, including major employers Cottingham & Butler, HTLF and Dupaco Community Credit Union, to gain a better perspective on future parking and mobility needs, such as determining how many employees will continue working from home after the pandemic.
The consultant also would explore the availability of new technologies that could improve downtown parking efficiency, along with allowing the city to more effectively monitor the use of spaces.
Dubuque Transportation Services Manager Ryan Knuckey said those technologies could include the implementation of parking space kiosks to replace individual meters and license plate readers in parking ramps to more efficiently charge motorists. Software also could be developed that would inform residents of available parking spaces downtown.
Knuckey added that he intends to have some of these new technologies installed in the city by December 2022 if the plan is approved.
“We’re looking at different ways to service the citizens of Dubuque,” he said. “Would it be better to have a kiosk system or a license plate reader? There is some technology that we haven’t seen yet.”
If approved, Brown said, it likely would take several years to secure funding and complete all of the projects listed in the plan.
City Council members reached by the Telegraph Herald on Friday expressed enthusiasm for the proposal.
“I think our goal is to come up with a technology system that will be accessible to people driving their cars,” said Council Member Ric Jones. “I’m all for using technology to manage our downtown parking more effectively.”
Council Member Susan Farber said it is important for the city to understand future parking needs before it invests in new technology.
“For me, it’s a steppingstone,” she said. “We need to determine what will keep us stable in terms of need. How can technology allow us to better do that?”