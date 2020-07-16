Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday in Dubuque.
Stephen C. Collett, 50, and his passenger Julie L. Collett, 51, both of Independence, Iowa, were both taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of “non-life-threatening” injuries, according to a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department report obtained Wednesday.
Authorities said Stephen Collett was operating his motorcycle north on the Northwest Arterial south of John F. Kennedy Road at about 11:40 a.m. when the motorcycle left the roadway and rolled onto its side.
He was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.