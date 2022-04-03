A husband-and-wife volunteer team has logged thousands of hours of service at a popular Dubuque attraction.
Jane Worm has volunteered at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium since 2003. Her husband, Dick, came on board in 2009.
“The last five years, they have combined for 2,000 volunteer hours for us,” said Tommy Lange, the museum’s vice president of finance and operations. “That’s a ton of hours.”
Dick Worm typically volunteers as a greeter on Sundays. Jane Worm volunteers as a greeter on Wednesday and Friday mornings. They volunteer as a team during special events at the facility, including Ice Fest and after-hours gatherings.
“Dick and Jane are longtime supporters of ours,” Lange said. “They are heavily involved in our activities at the river museum, helping out with crafts, demonstrations and games at events. It’s critical for our organization to have volunteers like Dick and Jane to step up.”
Jane began volunteering before the William Woodward Discovery Center opened its doors.
“Jane helped grow our volunteer program,” Lange said. “Jane would help train other volunteers.”
One of the volunteers Jane recruited to the museum was Dick.
“I was involved in getting volunteers and we never had anyone to volunteer on Sunday,” Jane said.
Jane prompted Dick to become a greeter.
“I come in from church (on Sunday) and I stay here the rest of the day,” he said. “I usually get here at 10:30, 10:45 and stay until 4:45.”
Lange said the couple’s professional background helps them connect with museum visitors.
“Dick and Jane are retired teachers and they bring a passion for education, the environment and animals to the museum,” he said.
Jane worked as a high school business teacher and Dick worked as a high school science teacher before retiring.
“I was a classroom teacher, so I was used to talking with people,” Dick said.
Jane spends Wednesday mornings volunteering in the river museum’s William Woodward Discovery Center (the west building on the facility’s campus) and Friday mornings in the River Discovery Center.
“I like to keep track of both buildings,” she said.
Dick’s volunteer work at the river museum enables him to continue teaching in an informal way.
“I’m as much of an interpreter of the backwater marsh (aquarium) as I am a greeter,” he said. “I can point out the bufflehead ducks and the different types of turtles and fish.”
Dick enjoys imparting some physics education at the marsh aquarium.
“I talk about light refraction in water,” he said.
Light traveling through water slows, causing images to appear offset when viewed above or below the waterline of the aquarium.
“I’ll tell a little kid, ‘Watch that duck swim — tell me, where are its legs,’” Dick said. “Well, here’s the duck and here the legs are over here — because of light refraction. It’s kind of like magic.”
Dick and Jane spent the summers of their teaching careers traveling throughout the world.
“We’ve been to Europe and Australia and New Zealand, Alaska a couple of times and Africa,” Dick said.
Dick is an accomplished mountain climber, and his travels have included visiting peaks in Nepal and South America. Dick relies on his extensive travels to connect with museum visitors — particularly those from outside the tri-state area.
“We get people from all over the world, and I’ve been to every state, and I’ve climbed the high point of 46 of the 50 states,” he said. “If (visitors) are from Florida, I’ll say, ‘Well, have you been to the high elevation point of Florida?’ I try to catch something (the visitor) and I may have in common. That’s what I really like. That interaction with people from all over the world.”