EARLVILLE, Iowa — Authorities said a Clayton County man and his juvenile son stole three power trowels from a property in rural Delaware County, then fled the scene by driving through a cornfield.
Lee R. Earl, 29, of Guttenberg, was arrested at 12:29 a.m. Aug. 13, on charges of first-degree theft, third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, possession of marijuana-second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department.
Court documents state that deputies responded at about 10:15 p.m. Aug. 12 to a property in the 1300 block of 280th Avenue in rural Delaware County for a report of a burglary in progress.
The property owner reported observing surveillance footage of a vehicle and two masked individuals on his property. When deputies responded to the property, the suspect vehicle fled the scene by driving through a cornfield, documents state. While doing so, a power trowel worth more than $1,500 fell out of the back of the fleeing vehicle.
Pursuing deputies followed corn stalk debris that had fallen from the vehicle to the Colesburg area and identified Earl as the driver of the vehicle, documents state. The Iowa State Patrol stopped Earl’s vehicle in the Guttenberg area.
“The vehicle was covered in fresh corn stalks and appeared to have recent damage,” documents state.
Earl’s juvenile son was the second occupant in the vehicle and “admitted to being on the property and admitted to participating in the theft of multiple items,” according to documents.
Authorities discovered that three power trowels were stolen from the property that night, documents state.