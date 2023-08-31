EARLVILLE, Iowa — Authorities said a Clayton County man and his juvenile son stole three power trowels from a property in rural Delaware County, then fled the scene by driving through a cornfield.

Lee R. Earl, 29, of Guttenberg, was arrested at 12:29 a.m. Aug. 13, on charges of first-degree theft, third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, possession of marijuana-second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department.

