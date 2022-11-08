Dubuque fire
Buy Now

Firefighters battle a blaze at 890 W. Third St. in Dubuque.

 Dave Kettering

Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze in a Dubuque home, though no injuries have been reported at this time.

Firefighters were dispatched at about 12:50 p.m. to 890 W. Third St. after receiving a report that a fire had started on the outside of the building.

Tags

Recommended for you