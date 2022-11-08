Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Firefighters battle a blaze at 890 W. Third St. in Dubuque.
Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze in a Dubuque home, though no injuries have been reported at this time.
Firefighters were dispatched at about 12:50 p.m. to 890 W. Third St. after receiving a report that a fire had started on the outside of the building.
At about 2 p.m., firefighters were on ladders working to extinguish the fire from above and were cutting holes in the roof to let the smoke out.
"It's very difficult to access this fire, so that’s the most important tactic right now," said Fire Chief Amy Scheller.
She said a person was doing work on the outside of the house at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported.
In addition to those from Dubuque, firefighters from Asbury, Farley and Peosta responded to the scene.
This story will be updated.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.