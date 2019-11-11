The work of a University of Wisconsin-Platteville alumna is part of a national holiday advertising campaign for Etsy.
Beth (Martin) Digman runs Prairie Hills Pottery, and one of her handwritten recipe plates is featured in a commercial airing nationwide on cable TV and streaming platforms through Dec. 12, according to UW-P.
"Prairie Hills Pottery creates custom ceramics with personalized images by restoring handwritten recipes, letters and invitations and transferring them onto food-safe, oven-safe and hand-washable dishes," states a press release. "The pieces are often used for weddings, birthdays, housewarmings and holidays."
Digman is a Dodgeville native now living in Oconomowoc who graduated from UW-P in 2007 with a Bachelor of Science in fine arts with an emphasis in art education. She taught in Mineral Point for five years, and during that time, she launched her pottery business.
It eventually became her full-time profession, and her work got her on Etsy's radar.
“We are aware that the opportunity is rare and probably once-in-a-lifetime," she said in the release. "While it is stressful, we are doing our best to enjoy the ride.”
For more information about her business, visit prairiehillspottery.com.