Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources plans to stock Heritage Pond in Dubuque with trout beginning at 3 p.m. Oct. 19.
The agency will release 1,000 to 2,000 rainbow trout, according to a press release.
The state’s stocking program is funded by the sales of a trout fee.
The release states that children age 15 or younger can fish for trout when accompanied by an adult with a fishing license who has paid the trout fee, but must limit their catch to one per day.
A child may purchase a $14.50 trout fee for residents ($17.50 for nonresidents) to allow them to catch their own daily limit of five.
An annual fishing license is $22 for residents and $48 for nonresidents.
