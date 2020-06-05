Linda and Jeff Schadl figured their 37th anniversary was a perfect day to get out on the Mississippi River.
After spending the last few months largely inside during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dubuque couple was happy to hop in their boat and head to Bellevue, Iowa, to relax on the beach.
“It’s good just to get out of the house and be out in the fresh air versus being inside,” Linda Schadl said.
As the weather warms up, local residents appear to have been eager to get out on the Mississippi River after months of isolation.
Local business owners say they have seen plenty of people at marinas as well as spikes in boat sales as people opt for summer plans that keep them closer to home.
Also, it turn out it’s not so hard to practice social distancing when you’re on a boat.
“If the water stays down like it is, and the weather cooperates, I expect to have an amazing summer,” said Jeremy McDowell, who owns Midtown Marina in East Dubuque, Ill. “People just want some sense of normalcy back.”
The parking lot at the Chaplain Schmitt Island boat ramp was lined with vehicles and boat trailers Thursday afternoon.
Pete Pearson, of East Dubuque, and his friend Jim Vosberg, of Dubuque, pulled into the boat ramp after spending some time fishing. The two are members of the Dubuque Bass Club and can be found on the water most days, if not every day.
“We just go out and enjoy the day,” Pearson said. “We try to keep ourselves healthy and socially distance.”
Ryan Becker, a co-owner of Hawkeye Boat Sales in Dubuque, said his business sold 18 more boats and campers during the month of May than the same time last year. That includes the most new boat owners he has ever seen.
People seem more interested in boating because they want to go out, but in smaller groups, Becker said. When they’re out on the water, they can control the number of people with them.
“You’re cooped up at home for a long time. You want to get out in the great outdoors,” Becker said.
His wife, Jamie Becker, is co-owner of the nearby Dubuque Marina. She said local recreation — including boating — seems to be on the rise, with more people spending the summer at home rather than taking a family trip during a pandemic.
“They’re totally buying a boat with a monthly payment and getting a slip and going out boating,” Jamie Becker said.
Despite the pandemic, she considered this year more normal compared to last year, when flooding interrupted the season and led to a rough year for the business.
Boat traffic, she said, has been busier than she’s ever seen it. While the recent good weather helps, she believes the pandemic also likely plays a role.
“They’re not rushing off to the (Wisconsin) Dells because they’re just a little worried. They’re just spending their money differently,” she said.
Courtney Gau, office administrator at American Marine in Dubuque, said boat sales have done unexpectedly well considering the economic downturn brought on by the pandemic.
“You’ve seen more people wanting to get interested in it, wanting to know, ‘Should I buy this? Is this something I’m going to continue using for years?’” Gau said.
Brian Preston, executive director of Dubuque County Conservation Board, said he has seen an uptick in water recreation as temperatures have warmed.
Between people staying home more this summer and better river conditions thus far, he expects to see people flocking to the Mississippi River to visit sandbars and boat ramps.
“There’s not many people taking plane trips or long trips across the country because a lot of things aren’t open yet,” Preston said. “Those recreational dollars and time are going to be spent locally.”