BELLEVUE, Iowa — Seven people will compete for three open seats on the Bellevue School Board in an upcoming election.
Incumbents Kevin Lundin and Janet Sieverding hope to retain their positions on the board, while newcomers Rhonda Anderson, Jacob Ohlert, Marty Ploessl, Joshua Richter and Matt Wedeking aim to be elected for the first time.
The election is set for Nov. 5. The Telegraph Herald asked each candidate to share his or her reasons for running.
Rhonda Anderson
As a parent of Bellevue School District graduates, Rhonda Anderson, a 53-year-old pharmacist, hopes to be a voice for students on the school board. The married mother of four has no prior school board experience, but has plenty of real-life experience to draw from.
“I’ve seen what kinds of things (kids) have struggled with,” Anderson said. “There is a need for kids to be heard.”
Anderson said there needs to be more support for mental health issues in the school district, along with increased communication on the harmful impacts of drugs and alcohol.
She also believes the elementary school needs to be addressed, noting that the current building does not meet students’ needs. She hopes school board officials can work together to come up with the best solution — whether that is renovating the current building or constructing a new school.
“I think the numbers still need to be looked at,” Anderson said. “Something has to be done.”
Kevin Lundin (incumbent)
Kevin Lundin, 58, has served on the school board for the past 12 years, six of them as president. He believes significant strides have been made in that time, but work remains.
“I want to make sure all the kids receive a quality K-12 education,” Lundin said. “I’d like to give back to the community.”
Addressing needs at the current elementary school remains a top priority for Lundin, a married farmer and father of three. He said the building is out of date and would require extensive renovation in order to meet the needs of students.
Instead of renovating, Lundin advocated for the construction of a new school on the existing high school campus, which he believes is a wiser investment by the school district.
“Even if you stick a lot of money into an old building, you still have an old building,” Lundin said. “You can make them look nice, but they are still an old structure.”
He also wants the district to continue to pursue programs that prepare students for life after school, including apprenticeship programs or courses providing college credit.
“We want to make sure kids are ready,” Lundin said. “I want to make sure that they are prepared for whatever they choose to do with their life.”
Lundin said he also supports continued efforts by school staff to build stronger relationships with students.
Jacob Ohlert
As a resident of Bellevue, Jacob Ohlert, 34, feels that Bellevue School Board members have not adequately represented the community.
“The current board has unanimously supported proposals that the community opposes,” said Ohlert, a forensic engineer. “They are not actively representing the community.”
Ohlert, who is married and has one child, is referring to previous bond votes that would have funded construction of a new elementary school. Those efforts have failed.
“I think it would be damaging to the community to abandon that specialized campus,” Ohlert said. “There are long-term negative impacts.”
However, he isn’t yet sure of the best way to address the needs of the outdated elementary school. He proposed constructing a separate preschool building that could free up class space in the elementary school, but he wants to examine the school’s financials before taking an official position.
“I’m hesitant to make any judgments,” Ohlert said. “My goal is to go in open-minded. I want to learn and then hopefully be able to present some alternatives to the community.”
Marty Ploessl
As a father of three children who attended Bellevue Schools, Marty Ploessl, 54, said he has been working to increase his contributions to the school district.
Ploessl is operations manager for Woodward Printing Services, owned by Telegraph Herald parent company Woodward Communications Inc.
He believes many challenges will be faced in coming years.
“I think it’s a good time to get back involved,” Ploessl said.”We have some issues we need to address with the current facilities.”
Ploessl, noting the unsuccessful bond votes, said he believes the school board should reassess options for addressing the aging elementary school building.
“We need to work on doing something that the entire community will get behind,” Ploessl said. “It’s all about coming up with the right solution.”
However, he still is unsure what the right direction is for the building. While he is open to building a new facility, he wants to explore options for renovating the existing structure.
He added that the school district should also be focused on retaining and attracting quality teachers.
Joshua Richter
Joshua Richter, 37, is the president of the Bellevue Parent-Teacher Association. He and his wife have three children.
He said he generally approves of board members’ efforts, but he believes that many members who have held seats for several years should be willing to pass the torch to newcomers with new ideas.
“We need to potentially have a change of the guard,” said Richter, an insurance broker. “Some have been on the school board for a decade or more.”
Richter said the primary challenge of the school district is to address its aging elementary school. He noted that class sizes continue to increase, which only adds pressure on the already cramped building.
He said he favors building a new elementary school building, feeling it is a wiser and more cost-effective move for the school district.
“A new school on the ground that has already been purchased is going to be the cheaper option,” he said. “I think that’s the best decision based upon being fiscally responsible.”
Richter said he also supports the advancement of trade school programs for students who might not want to pursue a college education.
“We want to make sure that the kids who don’t have a future with college still have a successful road map,” Richter said.
Janet Sieverding (i)
With 11 years of Bellevue School Board experience, Janet Sieverding, 59, said she always has been focused on expanding education options for students.
“I want to be a part of giving the kids all the opportunity that they can get,” said Sieverding, a certified pharmacy technician and married mother of four.
Sieverding said she is an advocate for the construction of a new elementary school, believing the current building does not meet the needs of students.
She added that she feels addressing mental health issues should be a higher priority for the school district.
Sieverding said she also supports programs that work to build a stronger relationship between students and the community. Those efforts include the Bellevue BIG program, a project-based learning movement that uses real-world situations to help kids learn.
“I’d like to see more relationships with the students in the community,” Sieverding said. “Having those job-based programs can be really beneficial for both parties.”
She wants to focus on continuing existing positive trends, including increasing student enrollment and expanding community engagement.
Matt Wedeking
With two children enrolled at Bellevue schools, Matt Wedeking, 45, is impressed by the opportunities afforded them. Now, the industrial engineer hopes to ensure that those opportunities are available to other students in the future.
He stressed the importance of addressing the district’s elementary school, which is old and too small to meet the needs of current enrollment numbers.
Wedeking said he is open to either building a new structure or renovating the current facility, although he currently leans toward the former.
“I would rather see us go with a newer building,” Wedeking said. “I would be for that as long as we find a use for the current building that will benefit the community. You don’t want to vacate a building and just have it be a nuisance.”
Wedeking stressed his support for school programs that let students work on projects to produce meaningful results in the community. He also cited the Bellevue BIG program.
He emphasized the importance of giving students more opportunities to choose what initiatives to which they want to devote themselves.