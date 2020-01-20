Dubuque Museum of Art officials still intend to demolish a nearby, long-vacant building, but they continue to work on the specific plans.
Museum officials filed a demolition permit for the former KDTH building at 346 W. Eighth St. with city staff, according to museum Executive Director David Schmitz.
The demolition request was scheduled to be discussed during a recent Dubuque Historic Preservation Commission meeting, but museum officials then asked commission members to postpone considering it. The meeting later was canceled due to a lack of a quorum of commission members.
Schmitz said museum leaders plan to demolish the building with city and commission permission but are still working through the details of what that will look like and their future plans for the site.
Those future plans are still in the works but are part of the museum’s long-range expansion plan, Schmitz said.
The museum purchased the former KDTH building in 2016.