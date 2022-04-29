Dubuque’s city manager is recommending the hiring of the city’s first female fire chief.
On Monday, May 2, the Dubuque City Council will vote on approving City Manager Mike Van Milligen’s recommendation to hire Amy Scheller, deputy fire chief for the city of Naperville, Ill., as the new chief of the Dubuque Fire Department, succeeding Rick Steines.
Scheller would be the first woman in the fire department’s history to take on its top position. Speaking with the Telegraph Herald on Thursday, she said she looks forward to moving to Dubuque with her husband, Scott. They have one son about to graduate from college.
“The more I turned the page on Dubuque, the more and more great information I learned about it,” Scheller said. “It seemed like a good fit, and I want the opportunity to work with a really good fit.”
With 30 years of firefighting experience, Scheller has worked at Naperville, a city with a population of about 150,000, since 1998, holding the roles of division chief of operations, bureau chief of support services, bureau chief for emergency medical services, lieutenant, acting fire lieutenant and firefighter and paramedic. Prior to Naperville, she worked as a firefighter for the city of Montgomery, Ill., from 1992 to 2001.
Van Milligen said Scheller emerged as a highly qualified candidate who would use her experience to properly lead the department.
“Amy showed in that selection process the quality of fire chief that she would be for the City of Dubuque,” Van Milligen said. “You can look at her extensive fire experience, including many leadership positions in a department that provides services similar to the city of Dubuque.”
Along with her experience, Scheller is a graduate of the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer program, has a bachelor’s degree in education from Aurora University and holds a master’s degree in public safety administration from Lewis University.
Scheller was chosen by Van Milligen among four finalists, two of whom were internal employees at the fire department. Van Milligen declined to provide the names of the four finalists. The finalists were selected by a group of city employees from a list of 10 candidates selected by a hiring firm. Two current Dubuque Fire Department staff were in that initial list, including Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Esser and Captain Nick Esch.
If approved by City Council members, Scheller will officially start on June 6. She will be paid an annual salary of $137,134, the same salary Steines was paid.
The recommendation to hire Scheller comes shortly after a civil lawsuit resulted in the city being ordered to pay Dubuque firefighter Jami Boss $575,000 in damages for sexual harassment and gender discrimination while she worked at the Dubuque Fire Department. She first filed the lawsuit in September 2020, alleging that she suffered years of sexual harassment while working as a firefighter.
As of late March, 4.5% of the Dubuque Fire Department’s staff were women, with two more women expected to join the department in April. The National Fire Protection Association estimated in 2020 that about 4.2% of all career firefighters in the United States are women.
Van Milligen said the lawsuit did not play a role in the decision to hire Scheller as fire chief.
“My goal is to get a very diverse candidate pool and select the best candidate for the position,” he said. “I think that Amy will be a tremendous leader for the fire department. I also think she will make a great contribution to our community.”
Scheller said she is aware of the recent lawsuit and claims of sexual harassment and discrimination made against the department, and, taking on the role of fire chief, she hopes to improve and move the fire department forward.
“There were a lot of lessons brought up in that period of time, and we need to be mindful of that,” Scheller said. “Improved communications will be critical, and we need to foster a really open and transparent culture.”
Scheller said this would not be the first time she would be the first female to assume a leadership role at a fire department. In Naperville, she was the first female fire lieutanent, bureau chief, division chief and deputy chief for the department. As fire chief, she hopes to continue expanding the diversity of the department.
“It’s good to see that is the direction our profession is going,” she said. “I’d really love to see more numbers that represent the women in this profession and choose from a diverse candidate pool.”
Scheller added that she does not intend to immediately make any sweeping policy changes, if she is approved by the City Council, adding that her initial time in the position would be spent familiarizing herself with the department as much as possible.
“It’s going to be a lot of learning and listening and understanding the department and the city,” she said. “The last thing I want to do is try to apply things that may not be successful.”
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he was very impressed with Scheller as a candidate, and he believes she will lead the fire department into a new chapter of its history.
“I do think it will help the city move forward,” Cavanagh said. “It sounds to me like she was the best qualified candidate across the board.”
City Council Member Ric Jones, who served on the Dubuque Fire Department for 31 years, said he is highly impressed by Scheller’s resume.
“It doesn’t matter who is running the fire department as long as they know about running a fire department,” Jones said. “From what I’m seeing, she is probably the most credentialed person that we could pick.”