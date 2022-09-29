Panelists emphasized the value of minority employees and retaining them during a Wednesday discussion in Dubuque on creating more welcoming workforce environment.

Business leaders, city and school equity officials and employees made up the panel at the event at Steeple Square attended by about 75 people. This was the second in a series of community conversations presented by the Telegraph Herald and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. Greater Dubuque Development Corp. also served as a partner on this event.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty for the Telegraph Herald.

