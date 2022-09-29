Panelists emphasized the value of minority employees and retaining them during a Wednesday discussion in Dubuque on creating more welcoming workforce environment.
Business leaders, city and school equity officials and employees made up the panel at the event at Steeple Square attended by about 75 people. This was the second in a series of community conversations presented by the Telegraph Herald and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. Greater Dubuque Development Corp. also served as a partner on this event.
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of GDDC, opened the event by saying that Dubuque’s businesses had to take a proactive role in creating a diverse community if the city was to prosper.
Dickinson argued the country faces a “sansdemic” in which communities would struggle to find the right or enough people to fill certain roles. He also cited a claim that 90% of the nation’s population growth from today until 2065 was projected to come from immigration.
“Where do we stand on that?” Dickinson asked. “How welcoming of a community do we live in?”
While minority representation in the workforce in Dubuque increased from 6.7% in 2013 to 10.9% in 2020, most non-White groups had higher unemployment rates than Whites in 2020, with the exception of Latinos, according to data provided by Alex Baum, of Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
Black Dubuquers, in particular, had a disproportionately high unemployment rate in 2019 of 29.5 percent, the only group for which unemployment increased from 2013 to 2020. Baum emphasized that this data predated the current exceptionally low unemployment rates but said the racial disparity in unemployment almost certainly still was present.
Business owners on the panel generally agreed that employees with minority and immigrant backgrounds were important to the future of their companies.
“The people pool isn’t there right now,” said Chad Behnke, of trailer manufacturer Behnke Enterprises. “We have to get creative to find these quality applicants.”
For his company, that meant extensive recruitment of Mexican engineers through the TN nonimmigrant visa, which allows qualifying employees to stay for up to three years.
Gisella Aitken-Shadle, city chief of equity and human rights, said Dubuque already presented opportunities for businesses to attract immigrants through exchange students at local universities. She encouraged businesses to connect with both Northeast Iowa Community College and employers such as Behnke that already recruited foreign employees.
But other panelists pointed out that reality was more complicated.
“It’s one thing to say we want to recruit people — it’s another thing to talk about retention and matriculation,” said Dierre Littleton, director of equity at Dubuque Community School District.
Littleton, who is Black, pointed out that employers had to take concrete steps to make their minority employees comfortable and help them succeed.
In response to a question about minority employees leaving some jobs, Adrianna Johnson, college and career coach at NICC, had a succinct point.
“This is where I’m at eight hours a day,” Johnson said. “I don’t want to be uncomfortable there for eight hours.”
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty for the Telegraph Herald.
