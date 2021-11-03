PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A La Crosse gas and convenience store chain intends to open another location in Platteville, further expanding its footprint across the Midwest.
Kwik Trip intends to purchase and demolish the Mobil gas station at 1840 Ubersox Drive and construct a fuel station, convenience store and car wash.
To accommodate the facility and expected large-vehicle traffic, the company is asking that city leaders approve the conversion of a public street into a private driveway, the platting of two lots and the issuance of a special permit for the car wash.
“We do 50 to 60 stores a year,” said Dax Connely, real estate manager.
Kwik Trip is working with Kunes Auto Group, which operates a car dealership adjacent to the Mobil property. The companies will share the converted Ubersox Drive as an access point to both properties from Vision Drive to the west.
Kwik Trip would own and maintain the private driveway, which would be incorporated into the 3.3-acre lot where the new facility would be located.
The companies also will construct a second access driveway south of their respective properties that they also will share.
Meanwhile, Kunes intends to reconfigure its vehicle display and parking lots.
The Platteville Plan Commission on Tuesday signed off on the proposal, which will be reviewed by the city’s Common Council at its Tuesday, Nov. 9, meeting.
City staff backed the project, contingent on the companies agreeing to maintain access points for emergency vehicles.
“We want them to know right up front that there are access requirements,” said Community Development Director Joe Carroll.
Neither business will install driveways onto U.S. Business 151.
Two existing Kwik Trip facilities in Platteville, located on 430 S. Water St. and 795 N. Water St., will remain open.
Connely said the company expects to purchase the Mobil property by Jan. 1. Demolition will start soon after.
Construction would begin in the spring. Connely is unsure of when the station would open.
“There are going to be 35 to 40 (staff), maybe more,” he said, adding that “85% of those are full-time employees.”