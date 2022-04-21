MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The historic 61 Drive-In Theatre in rural Maquoketa is set to open for the season on Friday, April 22.
The box office opens at 6 p.m., with the first movie starting at 8 p.m., according to the theater’s website. The theater will show movies on Fridays and Saturdays during the season.
The opening weekend movies are “The Bad Guys” followed by “The Lost City.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.