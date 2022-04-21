MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The historic 61 Drive-In Theatre in rural Maquoketa is set to open for the season on Friday, April 22.

The box office opens at 6 p.m., with the first movie starting at 8 p.m., according to the theater’s website. The theater will show movies on Fridays and Saturdays during the season.

The opening weekend movies are “The Bad Guys” followed by “The Lost City.”

Tags

Recommended for you