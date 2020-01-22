MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Lovers of all-terrain and utility vehicles now have a larger time range to be on the roads in Maquoketa.
City Council members this week voted unanimously to allow ATVs and UTVs on city streets from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. The measure is effective immediately.
Previously, the vehicles had been allowed to operate from sunrise to sunset.
Mayor Don Schwenker said the city’s change mirrored a measure recently approved by the Jackson County Board of Supervisors for county roads.
County Supervisor Mike Steines said some residents use their ATV and UTV vehicles extensively throughout the year, but they were limited by fewer daylight hours in the winter.
“The sun is usually setting by 5 around this time of year,” he said. “A lot of people don’t get off of work until 5, so that really limits them.”
The change was made on a trial basis and is scheduled to be reviewed in April.
“We’re going to come back and determine if it needs to be changed,” Steines said. “There haven’t been any problems yet.”
Schwenker said the use of ATVs and UTVs in Maquoketa has greatly expanded since they have been allowed on city streets, with some residents now driving them for nonrecreational purposes.
“People are using them to get to work and for hunting activities,” the mayor said. “Some of them have all of the luxuries of a regular automobile.”
He added that he supported the time extension for their operation because the move could benefit local businesses.
“Very few people eat supper before 4:45,” Schwenker said. “This allows them to take their vehicles out to a local restaurant if they want.”
Not all cities in Jackson County have adopted the change in operating times.
The city of Bellevue allows ATV and UTV vehicles to drive on designated city streets from sunrise to sunset.
Last year, City Council members directed city staff to draft an ordinance expanding ATV/UTV use to all streets.
But City Administrator and City Clerk Abbey Skrivseth said that ordinance has been put on hold until the county adopts a permanent ordinance outlining when ATV and UTV vehicles will be allowed on the roads.
“Nothing has been officially decided on yet, so we’re waiting for something concrete to be voted on before we take any action,” she said.