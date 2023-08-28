Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
An article about a concert that drew nearly 7,000 people to a Dubuque casino was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website from Aug. 21 to Sunday:
1.) Jelly Roll draws one of largest crowds in Dubuque casino’s history
2.) Biz Buzz: Dubuque boutique to open 2nd location; bookstore opens in new Dubuque mall location; Manchester clinic in new space
3.) Owner lays out plan to rehabilitate crumbling historic Dubuque brewery building
4.) Store with 19th-century roots remains at heart of Dubuque County community
5.) Dubuque woman wins $50,000 lottery prize
6.) ‘Learning together:’ Local 1st-year teachers kick off school year along with students
7.) Police: Pedestrian struck, injured by vehicle in Dubuque parking lot
8.) Police: Teen broke into Dubuque County middle school
9.) A Life Remembered: Dubuque man had open heart, mind
10.) Dubuque County’s newest principals prepare to welcome students
