KIELER, Wis. — The public is invited to a free event to raise awareness of pregnancy and infant loss and supporting families who have experienced it.
Cherish the Children will host its second annual memorial walk and fundraiser Sunday, Oct. 13, according to a press release.
The event occurs from 1:00 to 4:30 p.m. at PJ’s Pub & Hall, 3670 Grant County HHH, Kieler.
The free event includes a memorial walk and program, dove release, silent auction and angel display along with live music.
Proceeds from the event will finance the purchase of a professional camera and care package items for obstetrical units at local hospitals and establish a school lunch fund at Holy Ghost-Immaculate Conception School in Kieler, the release stated.
For more information, contact Tara Velez at 563-580-5515 or CherishtheChildren1@gmail.com.