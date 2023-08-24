MANCHESTER, Iowa — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, discussed agriculture, trade and budget legislation with area representatives of the National Pork Producers Council at a Wednesday gathering in Manchester.
Hinson is preparing to return to Washington, D.C., in September and will have a full slate of work to do if Congress is going to meet impending deadlines which — if missed — could result in a shutdown of the federal government.
Among what Hinson called “must-pass” legislation is the farm bill, which will govern federal agricultural and nutrition programs for the next five years. Hinson hopes to include the EATS (Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression) Act she co-sponsored in the legislation.
The EATS Act is of interest to pork producers in Iowa — the nation’s top hog-producing state — because it would negate state laws that impact other states’ agriculture operations. The bill, co-sponsored by all of Iowa’s congressional delegation, is a response to California’s Proposition 12, a state voter-approved measure that bans the import of pork from pigs raised in the size of pens used by most of Iowa’s large-scale hog barns.
The EATS Act faces vocal opposition from a bipartisan group of lawmakers and some non-pork farm groups.
Hinson told attendees Wednesday that opposition to the EATS Act was based on misconceptions among animal rights groups and supporters.
“There is a huge misunderstanding about the level of care provided to the animals,” she said. “It is in everybody’s best interest to treat our hogs well.”
Animal welfare advocacy group Center for a Humane Economy and lobbying group Animal Wellness Action recently issued reports saying the EATS Act was based on “big-money” pork producers — specifically National Pork Producers Council — misleading members of Congress.
The coalition opposing the EATS Act has grown broader and more vocal recently. This week, 171 members of Congress joined members of Organization for Competitive Markets, National Dairy Producers Organization, Kansas Cattlemen’s Association and other groups in a public letter of opposition.
“... (The) EATS Act could harm America’s small farmers, threaten numerous state laws and infringe on the fundamental rights of states to establish laws and regulations within their own borders,” the letter read.
In an interview with reporters, Hinson said the EATS Act does not tread on states’ rights, but instead protects them.
“There’s nothing (in the EATS Act) prohibiting any producer from choosing to raise their animals a specific way,” she said. “That’s what we want to protect — that choice. What I don’t want to see is a complete shutout of a market. California only produces a small percentage of the pork in this country, yet consumes 13% of the pork in this country. In essence, by implementing a mandate like this, you’re telling the rest of the country how they have to do it for your 13% of the market.”
Attendees of the Manchester event thanked Hinson for sponsoring the EATS Act.
“The real issue here is the patchwork,” said Iowa Pork Producers Association CEO Pat McGonegle. “If we have to do one thing for California and another thing for Oregon or Washington, for pork producers, it’s going to be a mess.”
Lee Hein — a pork producer, crop farmer and former state lawmaker from Monticello — told Hinson about another congressional effort he thought would help protect Iowa producers. The proposal would allow companies to ship the same weight of hogs between states that they can within the state’s borders.
“Currently, we can run 86,000 (pounds) in livestock trucks on state highways, but we can’t on the interstate,” he said. “It would be fantastic to allow those trucks on the interstate. It would be way safer than having them on a two-lane road.”
Hinson said she would watch for the legislation Hein mentioned.
She also said she believed Congress would overcome divisions and pass both the farm bill and a federal budget before programs and funding end Sept. 30.