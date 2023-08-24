MANCHESTER, Iowa — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, discussed agriculture, trade and budget legislation with area representatives of the National Pork Producers Council at a Wednesday gathering in Manchester.

Hinson is preparing to return to Washington, D.C., in September and will have a full slate of work to do if Congress is going to meet impending deadlines which — if missed — could result in a shutdown of the federal government.

Recommended for you