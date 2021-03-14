A Dubuque man recently pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two children in separate incidents, as well as charges related to sending sexual photos to another person.
Prosecutors will ask that he be sentenced to 70 years in prison.
Christopher W. Stechman, 45, entered a written guilty plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for charges of two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, first-degree harassment and third-degree harassment.
As part of a plea deal, charges that would be dismissed are indecent contact with a child, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, enticing a minor and three counts of third-degree sexual abuse.
Stechman was arrested in March 2020 after a girl reported multiple incidents of sexual abuse by Stechman, whom she knew.
In June, Stechman was charged again after a man reported being sexually abused repeatedly by Stechman, whom he knew, about a decade earlier when he was a boy.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information on victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Stechman then was charged again in July after he repeatedly sent sexual photos, videos, gifs and memes to a person he knew despite that person not wanting to receive the materials.
The photos sent by Stechman included nude images of another person he knew, according to the documents. That person did not give him permission to share those photos.
His sentencing hearing is set for April 5. Court documents state that prosecutors will seek a 70-year sentence, of which he would be required to serve at least 35 years. Stechman’s lawyers will argue that he should be sentenced to 25 years in prison, of which 17.5 years would be mandatory.